Ubisoft reveals Netflix-exclusive game ‘Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace’

Ubisoft has revealed Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace, the first of three games that the studio will be making with Netflix.

Announced today (March 20), Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace will take place in the same universe as Ubisoft’s free 2015 game The Mighty Quest For Epic Loot.

Set to launch for Netflix Games’ mobile app on April 18, Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace has been developed by Ubisoft’s Paris team.

The first trailer for Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace features Hades-style isometric combat, and hints at a treasure hunt that’s gone wrong.

Speaking to press, Etienne Tardieu – who leads mobile business and distribution at Ubisoft – said the game will feature an “innovative meta layer” to help make the roguelike genre more approachable to players.

Leanne Loombe, vice president of external games at Netflix, added that Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace will feature “an improved formula, deepened narrative and upgraded frantic action gameplay”.

Elsewhere, London-based developer Ustwo will be bringing its Monument Valley series to Netflix Games, and teased an unannounced collaboration that’s in the works.

Ustwo made its Netflix debut last year, launching strategy rogue-like Desta: The Memories Between in September.

As part of a press roundtable, María Sayans – Ustwo’s CEO – revealed that the studio appreciated Netflix’s strength as a publisher, and pointed to its localisation efforts for Desta‘s launch across the world.

NME gave Desta four stars out of five in our review, praising the game as “a touching message about finding the right words”.

Finally, Netflix has also announced that Super Evil Megacorp – the developer behind Vainglory and Catalyst Black – is creating a game based on a new, unannounced Netflix IP.

While the game is early in development, Super Evil CEO Kristian Segerstrale has teased that it will be set in the same universe as a film or series that the streaming company is yet to release.

In other gaming news, film director Zack Snyder is working on a role-playing game set in the universe of his upcoming Netflix film Rebel Moon.