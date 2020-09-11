Ubisoft says its “fully committed to launching” ‘Skull & Bones’

Ubisoft has returned with another update for fans of its upcoming pirate game Skull & Bones, following a brief mention by CEO Yves Guillemot back in July.

The game’s creative director, Elisabeth Pellen, shared a new letter where she addresses the delay of Skull & Bones. The message also briefly outlines what fans can expect from the team in the future, alongside a reiteration of her team’s dedication to launching the title.

“We know you’ve been waiting for news, so I’m thrilled to confirm this: production on Skull & Bones has been in full swing with a new vision,” Pellen said. “Our teams at Ubisoft Singapore are fully committed to launching the game, as well as supporting it for many years to come.”

As a result of the “new vision” for the game, the team had to postpone the game’s launch as they “needed more time”, Pellen added. “We dreamt something bigger for Skull & Bones, and these ambitions naturally came with bigger challenges.”

“Critical questions needed to be addressed over the past several months such as: how do we modernize the classic pirate fantasy? How do we ensure a more immersive and visceral experience? How do we create cool and memorable moments in-game? For most of these questions to be answered, it was clear that we needed more development time.”

Pellen then remarked that Skull & Bones has “evolved from its original idea”, and as such, the development required “some fresh eyes [to] join the team”. The developers working on the game have since expanded beyond Ubisoft Singapore, to include the Ubisoft studios in Berlin, Chengdu, Kiev, Paris and the Philippines.

The letter also promises that fans can expect to hear more about Skull & Bones sometime next year, although a specific date was not mentioned. Read Pellen’s full message here.

Skull & Bones was first announced at E3 2017, under the development of Ubisoft Singapore, and was supposed to be released in late 2018 for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, the game has been delayed several times since.