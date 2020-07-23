Ubisoft says ‘Skull & Bones’ development is “well on the way”

Ubisoft has updated fans on the development of its upcoming pirate adventure game, Skull & Bones.

During a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday (July 22), CEO Yves Guillemot said that he is “very happy” about the ongoing development for Skull & Bones – as well as the delayed Gods & Monsters.

“For the two games, Gods & Monsters and Skull & Bones, they are well on the way and they are performing very well, so we are very happy with the way it’s going on those two games,” he said, as reported by VGC.

According to Twinfinite, chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet also noted that Skull & Bones is scheduled for release during the company’s 2021 fiscal year, which runs from April 2021 to March 2022.

The two executives, however, did not speak on the rumours of the game’s reboot. Earlier this month, Skull & Bones was said to have pivoted from a title with full single player campaign and 5v5 co-op mode to becoming a live service model in the vein of Fortnite.

Skull & Bones was first announced at E3 2017, under the development of Ubisoft Singapore, and was supposed to be released in late 2018 for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, the game has been delayed several times since, and was notably missing from the recent Ubisoft Forward event on July 12.

During the earnings call, Ubisoft also confirmed that it would not be increasing the price of next-gen games, at least during this holiday season. However, it also did not respond to questions about the prices of games after the generation’s initial launch later this year.

In addition, Duguet also confirmed that the second Ubisoft Forward presentation will be held this September. He also noted that the first event had “generated historic viewership” and was a “major milestone” for the company.