Ubisoft shares “early” concept art for ‘Splinter Cell’ remake

Ubisoft has shared a series of concept art for the upcoming Splinter Cell remake, with the company hoping the title will provide a “good foundation” for the future of the franchise.

Last September, Ubisoft announced a remake of 2002’s Splinter Cell, with the company saying it was going to rework the story for a “modern-day audience.”

Ubisoft has now shared “early concept art” for the game, which can be seen below, alongside a 20-minute roundtable chat with four members of the Splinter Cell remake team – creative director Chris Auty, technical director Christian Carriere, senior game designer Andy Schmoll, and associate level design director Zavian Porter.

The four developers “sat down to discuss the early Splinter Cell games’ lighting, visuals, player agency, and everything else that made them so revolutionary” as well as what their vision was for the remake.

“It’s not simply a remaster, it’s being built from the ground up,” said Auty. “We get to do all the content from scratch. With a remake, 20 years later, we can look back on the plot, the characters and the overall story of the original game, [and] make some improvements [to the] small things that might not have aged particularly well. The core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original.”

He went on to say Ubisoft is still “early on in production. We don’t want to rush anything. We want to make sure we absolutely nail the game. We will be going dark for a little while to focus on making the best game possible.”

Porter added: “We’re aiming to create this top-tier remake, and push quality as much as possible, which should set a good foundation for the franchise going forward.”

Earlier this year David Grivel, the director of the Splinter Cell remake, left Ubisoft after 11 years of working for the company. As it stands, the title doesn’t have a release date.

Earlier this year David Grivel, the director of the Splinter Cell remake, left Ubisoft after 11 years of working for the company. As it stands, the title doesn't have a release date.