An email sent to Ubisoft employees about a new approach to working from home has been published on their website. The company intends to adopt a “hybrid” system with mandatory and optional office days from September 2021.

Ubisoft has released an internal email on their website outlining how they intend to introduce a “hybrid” work-from-home system for its employees after changes were made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been preparing for a post-lockdown world in which we will be able to offer you more flexible ways of working.” the email, penned by chief people officer Anika Grant states.

Advertisement

“In the future we will embrace a hybrid and tailored approach to work arrangements. This means many of you will be able to balance in-office work with work from home.”

However not all employees will have the option to work from home. “Jobs that are incompatible with working from home given their nature or due to technical constraints will remain fully office based.”

The new system will be see select members of staff determine what is best for each team. “People managers will work with their teams to define and implement these work arrangements. This may mean, for example, designating specific days where everyone must be in the office and other days where office presence is optional.”

The hybrid system will not be deployed immediately. “We expect most Ubisoft entities will start transitioning to these new working arrangements in September 2021; however, some may start earlier and others later.”

The email also adds that they are exploring the idea of a new “work from anywhere benefit”. This would allow employees to work outside of their office for up to four weeks per year.

Advertisement

In other Ubisoft news, a trailer has released for Watch Dogs: Legion’s upcoming Bloodline DLC featuring Watch Dogs 2 favourite Wrench.