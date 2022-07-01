Ubisoft to use in-game events to bring awareness to climate change

Ubisoft is set to bring awareness to climate change and climate-related issues using in-game events within Riders Republic and Skull & Bones.

Taking place later this year or early 2023, Riders Republic will host the “short and intense” Phoenix live event. It won’t be announced to players proactively but once underway, players will be immediately immersed when booting the game.

Speaking about it, Ubisoft wrote: “We will be promoting strategies to reduce wildfire frequency and size as well as have an emotional impact on players regarding the consequences of wildfires.”

Advertisement

The consequences of these wildfires will be “fire smoke” throughout the game, with players equipped with a gas mark by default while areas of the map will be inaccessible.

Players will then have to join forces to prevent Sequoias from burning down. “First players will have to identify the most fragile and flammable areas of Sequoia National Park (using real-life data). Then they will have to reduce the risk of fire spreading in Sequoia National Park with collaborative activities”.

As for Skull & Bones, which is due for release later this year, the game will feature an event that “will address resource exploitation, showing what happens in the game world and the real world when the demand for sharks’ fins results in the overfishing of sharks. Players will have the choice to contribute to marine wildlife protection and comprehend the destructive nature of the shark fin trade.”

Ubisoft went on to explain that the activation is “designed to show and encourage collaboration, and instill in players the importance of raising awareness. As players contribute to community challenges, rewards will be unlocked for all players depending on the overall level of participation.”

Advertisement

Ubisoft has also announced a partnership with marine conservation organisations “to show players that their in-game actions can have a meaningful impact on the oceans that have inspired their game world. We hope that this further instills in our players greater motivation to take part in real-world community challenges that reward humanity.”

To find out more about Playing4ThePlanet, head here.

In other news, EA has had to swiftly backtrack on a joke it made on social media where it criticised all single-player games.