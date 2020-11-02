Ubisoft walks back claims about its PS4 games not working on PS5

Ubisoft has walked back its claims that some of its PlayStation 4 games would not be backwards compatible with the PlayStation 5.

Over the weekend, Ubisoft released its own list of PS4 games that would not be playable on Sony’s upcoming next-gen system, the PS5. It featured nine titles – including several Assassin’s Creed games, plus smaller releases like Risk and Star Trek: Bridge Crew – that were not originally noted by Sony in its own list of games that would be incompatible with the upcoming console.

However, Ubisoft has since removed its list from both its Ubisoft Connect service and official forum. “We have pulled the [post] regarding backwards compatibility for the time being as there may be inaccuracies involving the Ubisoft titles that will be playable on PS5,” an Ubisoft spokesperson told The Verge, noting that a correct list of games will be released next week.

According to the Ubisoft’s original post, a selection of its own titles will be unplayable on the PS5. However, the developer claimed that those same games would still be compatible on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at launch.

Last month, Sony revealed that the “overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ games” available on the PS4 will be available to play at launch. To play games, players will simply have to input the disc.

On the other hand, owners of the PS5 Digital Edition can re-download games, “transfer digital games and save data from a PS4 console to a PS5 console using WiFi data transfer” or use an external hard drive. More details can be found on Sony’s support page for the PS5.