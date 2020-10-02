Ubisoft will overhaul ‘Hyper Scape’ to “meet the high expectations”

Ubisoft’s recently took a stab at the battle royale genre with Hyper Scape, and it’s been revealed the game is going to be overhauled to “meet the high expectations” of players.

In a statement from the company, it stated that it was “thrilled with the response” to the game so far, however, admitted it was not able “to achieve the high expectations” it set itself. As a result, the development team has been reconstructed, and five pillars have been constructed that it aims to “build the future of Hyper Scape on”.

The first is to make combat more comfortable. Currently, the team has realised that “it is too hard to aim, track and consistently damage players and eliminate them, especially on consoles,” and aims to rectify this.

Onboarding for new players will also be redone. In order to ensure new players are able to comprehend Hyper Scape’s fast paced nature, additional training activities will be made available to ensure they are skilled enough for the game.

Currently, the core game mode Crown Rush is said “be quite unforgiving,” resulting in a new variety of modes and match sizes to be added. Respawns systems will be incorporated into the game as well as deathmatch type modes.

The final points look at extending the game’s longevity and the community. With season two, a new player ranking system is being implemented, however, the team has said it will look at bringing “more progression systems and match-to-match flow improvements”. To help bolster the community and amount of players in matches, cross-play will also be introduced earlier than intended.

There’s no time frame on when the changes will be coming, but more updates are promised throughout season two and the team has promised to communicate often.

Hyper Scape is available to download now for free on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.