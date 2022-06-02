Ubisoft won’t have a summer presentation but will show games “later this year”

Ubisoft has confirmed it will not be hosting a game-filled presentation this summer, in the space where it usually would for E3.

A Ubisoft spokesperson in correspondence with Axios told the publication that there won’t be a games showcase from the publisher this June, instead opting for one “later this year.”

Usually, Ubisoft holds a June/E3 showcase, but the publisher hasn’t been listed as a partner for Summer Game Fest. Whether or not Ubisoft shows up at all during any of the Summer Game Fest events also remains to be seen.

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is scheduled for June 9, with the Xbox and Bethesda showcase following on June 12. It will feature “amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world.”

A PlayStation State Of Play is also set to take place tonight at 11PM UK time, you can find more details about that here. The showcase will focus on third-party titles and PSVR2 games like Horizon Call Of The Mountain, and last for around 30 minutes.

Nintendo has also almost always had a showcase in June, with it still entirely possible that we’ll see the Japanese developer and publisher announce a showcase just a couple of weeks out from its air date. That said, there’s no way to predict exactly which developers will do what this year, now that E3 has been officially cancelled until 2023.

The ESA said at the time: “We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalised physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favourite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience.”

In other news, the in-game clock for Animal Crossing: New Horizons seems to run out starting in 2061, making the game unplayable.