Ubisoft workers demand action following Activision promises

Current and former Ubisoft workers who have formed a group called A Better Ubisoft have called for swifter action from the game publisher, following Activision‘s recent promises to meet some of its workers’ demands.

ABU tweeted its support for the workers at Activision in the wake of the company acknowledging some of their demands. Activision has committed to ending forced arbitration and hiring more women and non-binary workers.

However, ABU also criticised Ubisoft for dragging its feet and making only empty promises when Activision could implement some changes so rapidly.

76 days later, Ubisoft offers a weak response to our key demands. We have the following statement.#EndAbuseInGaming #ABetterUbisoft pic.twitter.com/4IL4AjhjgP — ABetterUbisoft (@ABetterUbisoft) October 29, 2021

A portion of the ABU statement reads: “Only yesterday Activision Blizzard committed to increase their number of women and non-binary workers by 50% within five years. They have promised to invest $250 million ‘to accelerate opportunities for diverse talent’ and to release annual salary transparency reports, meeting some of the ABK Workers Alliance demands. In just three months it seems that they have listened to the concerns of employees and acted on them. While our demands are not identical, many overlap and could be addressed through similar actions just as swiftly.”

Both Ubisoft and Activision workers have been fighting for better working conditions amidst numerous sexual misconduct and workplace abuse allegations against the companies. In late June 2020, allegations against Ubisoft executives began. A year later, in July 2021, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision for its alleged “frat boy” work culture.

The action taken again Activision emboldened Ubisoft staff, who formed the ABU Twitter account on August 11, 2021. The account tweeted an open letter signed by employees at over 30 Ubisoft studios, including Ubisoft Singapore, currently dealing with more recent allegations.

In other news, several Ubisoft games have been delayed to the next fiscal year. Both The Division: Heartland and Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake won’t be launching in their originally planned release windows.