Ubisoft’s battle royale ‘Hyper Scape’ has entered open beta

Ubisoft recently released its own take on the battle royale genre with Hyper Scape and the game is now available as part of an open beta for PC players.

The announcement was made during the Ubisoft Forward presentation and came packed with two brand-new trailers. A technical test for Hyper Scape began on July 2, but now the game is available free-to-play for PC players as it enters early access. Two modes will be available with squads and solo playlists. A further two limited-time playlists titled Hack Runner Squad and Turbo Mode Squad will also be coming soon.

Alongside the entry into early access, the company also announced that the game would be coming with a new weapon titled Harpy, a hack known as Shockwave and a free 30 tier battle pass. Check out the full segment of the Ubisoft Forward show below:

Hyper Scape has risen quickly in popularity since its reveal earlier this month (July). The main draw is the implementation of Twitch, which allows viewers watching players streams to decide on in-game events to mix up the effects of the battlefield. You can join the open beta here.

The Ubisoft Forward event gave viewers a new glimpse at many upcoming titles. Both Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion both received in-depth gameplay demonstrations, showcasing their world and gameplay. Both titles also unveiled their upcoming release dates.

Far Cry 6 was also revealed with a cinematic trailer and release date. While no gameplay was shown, the trailer gave an insight to the tone of Far Cry 6, as well as providing an introduction to antagonist, Anton, who is played by Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito.

Ubisoft is one of many other companies who have presented their gaming line-up throughout the cinema. Microsoft is set to take centre stage next week as the Xbox Games Showcase will give players a detailed look at upcoming titles for the Xbox Series X, including Halo Infinite and Psychonauts 2.

