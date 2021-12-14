Ubisoft’s chief studio operating officer is leaving the company

Ubisoft has said that its current chief studio operating officer Virginie Haas has left the company.

According to a GamesIndustry.biz report, Haas was in the role for 16 months before moving on to “pursue other projects”. Joining the board at Ubisoft in 2017 as an independent director.

This follows Ubisoft’s own update to its Universal Registration Document earlier this year, which said the company had a high risk of losing talent following allegations of abuse there. In the document’s risk factors section, the accusations are said to have resulted in a loss of “key talent” and impacted Ubisoft’s reputation, which was said to possibly further impact “retention of talent”.

In November executive producer on Far Cry 3 to Far Cry: New Dawn Dan Hay left the developer, and Ubisoft Toronto head Alexandre Parizeau did the same.

All of this was followed by the recent admission from Ubisoft that it’s handling of the ongoing misconduct scandal was flawed, as chief people officer Anika Grant said: “At the beginning of the crisis, we spent a lot of time making sure that we had the right process in place, that we were able to very quickly and efficiently run an investigation and get to some outcomes.

“What I think we missed, though, is the employee experience through that,” Grant added. “I don’t think we always communicated enough back to the people who had raised an issue in the first place about what we found as part of the investigations — the decisions that we made and the actions that we took. And so I think, unfortunately, people lost trust in that process,” Grant added.

