Ubisoft’s pirate title ‘Skull & Bones’ co-director has left the company

Associate game director on Skull & Bones Antoine Henry has announced that they have left Ubisoft Singapore, after almost 15 years at the developer.

This comes from a LinkedIn post from last week (thanks, VGC) in which Henry wrote: “Goodbye Ubisoft! After nearly 15 years, today was my last day. I’m thankful for the people I’ve met and what they brought me professionally and personally. Hopefully I was able to give back a little bit. On to new exciting adventures very soon!”

Henry’s next project is yet to be announced.

Last anyone heard of Skull & Bones was in 2021, when Ubisoft said in a financial report that the game was targeting a 2022-2023 release date. Ubisoft chief financial officer Frederick Duguet said that development has been “advancing well” over the past year, although no reason for the delay was given.

Prior to this, the game’s managing director Hugues Ricour was ousted from Ubisoft Singapore following a “leadership audit,” although they remained at Ubisoft. An investigation prior also found Ricour was “accused by multiple sources of sexual harassment.”

Even more recently than that, another investigation found alleged sexual harassment and bullying rife at the developer. One developer stated that the “head was rotten, so the body was incapable of functioning properly”, citing that many of the toxic working conditions occurred under the leadership of Ricour.

The title was announced at E3 2017 and slated for release the next year, but has seen multiple setbacks and delays, with no word or footage of the game since the most recent delay took place.

