Ubisoft’s upcoming ‘Roller Champions’ will release early next year

Ubisoft has announced that its upcoming free-to-play sports game Roller Champions will be launching next year (2021).

The simple premise for Roller Champions is pitting two teams of three against each other as they roller-skate around an arena, holding possession of a ball, and scoring into the goal to win. It’s expected to launch on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch early 2021. No specific date has been announced.

Roller Champions is aiming to blend collaborative teamplay and competitive multiplayer together, as each team communicates to maintain possession and outwit the opposing players. Throughout matches, players can perform intense tackles and swift dodges to manoeuvre and stay ahead of the game.

Progression will result in bigger arenas and more fans, whilst also rewarding players with a ton customisable outfits for their character. New gear, including wheels, knee pads, helmets, and shoulder plates can be unlocked, alongside the ability to customise your fans.

Starting next month, Ubisoft will be releasing various behind-the-scenes videos relating to the development of the project known as the Blueprint Initiative. In a new trailer, the company detailed that these will consist of dev diaries and interviews. Check out the video below:

Over the next few months, Ubisoft is expected to be fairly busy as many new releases are scheduled to launch. In November, the Xbox Series X and S consoles will release with both Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion confirmed to be launch titles.

Following that, other titles such as Immortals: Fenyx Rising and a re-release of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game are scheduled to hit before the year’s out.

Next year will also see numerous new games being dropped, including Far Cry 6, which will feature Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito as the main villain.