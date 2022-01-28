‘UFL’ announces Ronaldo partnership in gameplay reveal

First announced at Gamescom 2021, UFL, Ultimate Football League, has now revealed its first gameplay and announced its partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo

There have been big changes in football-based video games over the past few years. Pro Evolution Soccer gaming’s second largest football franchise, changed its name completely to eFootball in 2021 in an attempt to focus more on esports strategies.

Now publisher Strikerz Inc, with development teams all across Eastern Europe, is attempting to challenge the hold FIFA has over the football gaming landscape. The team says it will release UFL sometime in 2022 “when it’s ready”, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

UFL is set to be free to play and has already secured partnerships with a number of popular clubs and players. So far partnerships with eight different European teams have been revealed, including three from the United Kingdom. Strikerz also announced it plans to partner with more clubs in the future. The clubs announced are:

West Ham United

Rangers

Celtic

AS Monaco

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Sporting CP

Besiktas JK

Shakhtar Donetsk

It also revealed that there will be five player brand ambassadors as part of the game to build recognition. They are as follows:

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Manchester City midfielder and youngest ever captain of the Ukranian national team.

Romelu Lukaku – Chelsea striker and player for the Belgian national team.

Roberto Firmino – Liverpool attacking midfielder, who scored the winning goal at the FIFA World Cup final for the team and player for the Brazilian national team.

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City midfielder and Belgian national player who secured Belgium third place at the 2018 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United forward, captain of the Portuguese national team and one of the highest paid players in the world.

