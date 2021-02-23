UK court rules against Epic Games from opposing Apple’s Fortnite ban

Epic Games will no longer be allowed to contest Fortnite’s Apple ban, the UK antitrust tribunal has ruled.

As reported by Reuters, the developers of the popular battle royale game will not be able to pursue a legal case against Apple Inc in the United Kingdom.

“Epic will reconsider pursuing its case against Apple in the UK after the resolution of the U.S. case,” Epic Games said in a statement in response to the new ruling.

Epic Games began a legal battle with Apple in August last year after the company pulled Fortnite from its App Store. This was prompted when Epic Games implemented an in-app payment system called “Epic direct payment”, which allowed players to purchase Fornite’s in-game currency from Epic’s store, rather than Apple’s.

This also allowed the development company to bypass the App Store, circumventing the companies 30 per cent revenue claim. Google also followed suit with the same banning of the game from its Play store.

Epic Games recently filed an antitrust complaint against Apple in the EU, announcing that “through a series of carefully designed anti-competitive restrictions, Apple has not just harmed but completely eliminated competition in app distribution and payment processes.”

It was ruled lastOctober in California that Apple would be allowed to ban Fornite from the App Store in the United States, as it would not harm Epic Games’ business.