UK gamers spent a record high £7.1billion in 2021

Gamers in the UK spent a record amount of money on the hobby, with the country’s games market valued at £7.16billion through 2021.

As revealed by The Association for UK Interactive Entertainment (Ukie), the country spent £4.28billion on games across console, mobile and PC. £1.65billion in sales went to digital purchases on console, which pulled slightly ahead of the £1.46billion spent on mobile games through the year. PC gaming proved less popular, with £620million in sales recorded.

On the impressive digital sales, Steven Bailey, senior games analyst at Omdia, said “the important story here is of how much of the lockdown-related boost seen in 2020 has been successfully retained during 2021’s year of correction,” and added that people can expect a “return to growth for most digital areas in 2022.”

In terms of hardware, the UK spent £2.66billion on consoles, PC hardware, accessories and VR kit over the year, and a further £226million was spent on things that fall into general game culture – for example streaming, events, and merchandise.

On the effect that consoles had on the increased spending, GfK Entertainment’s senior client director Dorian Bloch said that the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles “made a huge impact” in their first full calendar year, and said “there is no surprise that this is the best year since the all-time peak back in 2008.”

Ukie’s CEO, Dr Jo Twist, shared “the UK is a nation that loves its video games and we should be proud of the positive contribution this sector makes to the economy, to our culture and to wider society.”

