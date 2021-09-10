‘Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection’ brings the series to PC

The Uncharted series is finally coming to PC with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, which will include a remaster of A Thief’s End and Lost Legacy.
The game’s trailer was revealed at the PlayStation Showcase on September 9, showing some glimpses of remastered footage and smoother frame rates, confirming that both A Thief’s End and Lost Legacy would be arriving in one package.
This marks the first time the previous PlayStation exclusive will be available on PC, although the PC version may come a little later. Fans of the series will be able to buy Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves on PS5 in “early 2022”, according to the PlayStation blog, whereas the PC version will release “shortly after”.
There had been hints and rumours of Uncharted making a move to PC, although nothing was confirmed until the PlayStation Showcase. Even now, details are scant, with the trailer acting more as a teaser than an exploration of what the remaster bundle would bring.
In February of this year, Sony CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that more PlayStation-exclusive titles will be released for PC. “There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognise the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward,” he said at the time.
He added: “Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it’s a fairly straightforward decision for us to make.”
Many new games were announced at the PlayStation Showcase, including a new Marvel IP, Wolverine.