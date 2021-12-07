‘Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection’ coming to PS5 and PC in 2022

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has been dated for both PS5 and PC, although PC players will have to wait longer.

The collection – which features both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – will launch on PS5 on January 28 2022, whilst the PC version is listed as “coming” in 2022. You can see the trailer below.

A Steam page for the collection went live recently, and that also listed the release date broadly as 2022, there’s no indication of when the full date will be revealed.

Advertisement

As outlined by a PlayStation Blog post, the title will have a few different graphical modes:

Fidelity Mode: 4K and 30FPS

Performance Mode: 60FPS

Performance Plus Mode: 1080p 120FPS

Spatial 3D Audio enhancements with compatible speakers will also be in the game, alongside “near instant” load times. The DualSense’s haptic feedback will also enhance the rumble and feedback during gameplay.

Upgrades for PS4 players are also available, with them costing £10/$10, although PS4 disc owners with an all-digital PS5 will not be able to get the upgrade. Players with the following versions are eligible:

Uncharted 4 on PS4 (physical or digital)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (physical or digital)

Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy Digital Bundle (Digital only)

PlayStation Plus subscribers who downloaded the game and are still subscribed are not eligible for the upgrade, and the PS4 disc must be interested for the PS5 upgrade to be played.

Whilst the PC version has no specific release date yet, it will be available on both the Steam and Epic Games stores.

Advertisement

In other news, Insomniac Games has defended its decision to make the Spider-Man: No Way Home suit DLC exclusive to the PS5 version of the game. Two new suits inspired by the film will be coming to the game later this month.