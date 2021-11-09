‘Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection’ has been rated for PC and PS5

It seems that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy have been rated for PlayStation 5 and PC.

As reported by VGC, on November 8, The Australian Classification Board has rated the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection a 15+ for “strong violence.”

The Legacy of Thieves Collection was announced in September and will include a remaster of both Uncharted 4 and its spin-off title, Lost Legacy. Fans of the series will be able to buy Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves on PS5 in “early 2022”, while the PC version will release “shortly after.”

Advertisement

There had been hints and rumours of Uncharted making a move to PC, although nothing was confirmed until the PlayStation Showcase, where it was revealed.

This Uncharted collection is the first PlayStation exclusive title to make its way to PC. Sony CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that more PlayStation-exclusive titles will be released for PC in the future, saying: “There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognise the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward.”

Last month, it was reported that Sony has created its new subsidiary that points to expanded ambitions for its future PC releases of PS4 and PS5 games. The listing for Days Gone on Steam now shows the publisher as “PlayStation PC LLC”.

However, despite the publisher’s move to bring some of its biggest titles to the platform, the former PlayStation boss, Shawn Layden also explained in early October that players shouldn’t expect Sony‘s titles to be released on PC the same day as PS5.

Advertisement

In other news, Sony has confirmed that Jetpack Interactive is working on the PC port of God of War.