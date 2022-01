As the first big PlayStation exclusive of 2022, they don’t usually come much bigger than the ‘Uncharted’ series, as ‘Legacy of Thieves’ is bundling together both ‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’ and ‘Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’ into one package, will upgrades and additions relevant to the PlayStation 5, and it seems you won’t have to start over again if you don’t want to.