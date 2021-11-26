‘Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves’ will not include micro-transactions or voice chat

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, an upcoming collection including Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Lost Legacy, will not feature interactive elements according to ESRB.

Spotted by VGC, the game which was recently announced and scheduled for release in 2022 has now received a classification rating by the ESRB, the organisation which rates games for release in North America. The collection of titles, which were originally PlayStation 4 releases, has been rated ‘Teen’ by the board for “Blood, Language, Use of Alcohol and Tobacco, and Violence.”

The violence is described, among other things, as “realistic gunfire”,” large explosions”, “neck snapping”, and “characters getting stabbed or beaten with clubs”. While these are staples of the series, what is interesting to note is under the ESRB logo it reads “No Interactive Elements.”

The ESRB described interactive elements in five different ways: in-game purchases; including loot boxes and micro transactions, online music; which is purchasable separately, unrestricted internet access; such as through a browser, shares location, and when users can interact.

“Users Interact” is the most vague of the five but is described by the board as “Indicates possible exposure to unfiltered/uncensored user-generated content, including user-to-user communications and media sharing via social media and networks”. This means that if Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is to include the multiplayer of the original Uncharted 4 there will be no voice or user-generated text chat in game. However, there is the possibility of pre-generated phrases such as in Rocket League.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves sees the series come to PC for the first time. There will also be a PlayStation 5 release.

