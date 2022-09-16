‘Uncharted: The Legacy Of Thieves Collection’ confirms PC release date

The PC release of Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection has finally been confirmed, and will arrive next month.

The game, which was released on PS5 at the start of 2022, will hit the platform on October 19. Earlier this year, a PC release was confirmed, with a rumoured release date of June 20 never materialising.

A statement from PlayStation promised that the new version is “is optimised for PC with PC-centric quality-of-life enhancements such as reimagined UI, scale sliders, GPU and VRAM detection, Variable Load Speed, and so much more.”

It added: “Discover the breathtaking sights with enhanced visual fidelity. Immerse yourself in the cinematic storytelling with super-sharp true 4K resolutions*. From thick jungles to snow-capped mountains, exotic islands to rain-soaked streets, take in all the views of Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection’s stunning environments with Ultra-Wide Monitor support.

“For the first time, enjoy a host of graphical adjustment features designed specifically for PC such as adjustable Texture and Model Quality, Anisotropic Filtering, Shadows, Reflections, and Ambient Occlusion.”

When Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection launched on the PS5, NME gave it four out of five stars in our review.

The review said: “Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy are still at times as stunning as gaming gets, and at other times still almost oddly fallible and flimsy. Which overall makes them pretty good. Hopefully, though, if/when there is a true current-gen sequel, it takes the little advances made by Lost Legacy much further, because the series could do with a few new tricks.”