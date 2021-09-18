‘Undertale’ follow-up ‘Deltarune Chapter 2’ gets free launch on Steam and Itch.io

Steam and Itch.io pages for Deltarune have launched, meaning that the recently released Chapter 2 is now free to play alongside the last chapter.

After a surprise announcement earlier in the week, Deltarune Chapter 2 is now available to play through Steam or Itch.io. Developed by Toby Fox, creator of Undertale, Deltarune is described as “the next adventure in the Undertale series”.

While Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 are free as part of a Deltarune demo, chapters three to five are still in development “and will someday be available as part of a paid release”.

Advertisement

As per the description on Deltarune‘s Steam page, Toby Fox describes “Undertale‘s parallel story” with the following:

“Meet new and old characters in a tale that steps closer to its end, chapter by chapter. Dodge bullets in nonviolent RPG battles as you listen to funky, funky music.”

Fans of Undertale can expect the same fight-or-spare combat, as well as “creative bullet-dodging based battles inspired by games like Touhou and Chrono Trigger”. Fans will also spot some familiar Undertale characters, including Sans and Toriel. Unlike Undertale, Deltarune will only have one ending, though in a FAQ Toby Fox explains that “there’s something more important than reaching the end”.

The Deltarune demo – which includes chapters one and two – can also be downloaded from Itch.io.

The plot of Deltarune (so far) follows two children living in a town full of monsters, as they accidentally fall into the ‘Dark World’ and journey to rescue the realm from the villainous King.

Advertisement

In other news, Riot Games has outlined a new punishment for AFK players in League Of Legends. As players who leave matches often ruin the game for their teammates, a new punishment called queue lockouts will prevent repeat offenders from playing again for up to two weeks.