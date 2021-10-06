Universal Studios Japan is getting a ‘Pokémon’ expansion in 2022

Universal Studios Japan has announced a “collaborative partnership” with The Pokémon Company, with a “uniquely Pokémon experience” set to arrive at the theme park in 2022.

Today (October 6), a press release has revealed that Universal Studios Japan will “immerse guests into the world of Pokémon with innovative technology” from 2022.

Speaking on the partnership, Tsunekazu Ishihara – president and CEO at The Pokémon Company – described an upcoming “uniquely Pokémon experience” and stated the following:

Advertisement

“This strategic alliance with Universal Studios Japan reflects our commitment to continue delivering the joy of Pokémon in ever evolving ways for years to come. We are looking forward to the day when we can welcome fans from around the world to all enjoy it together.”

Meanwhile, J.L. Bonnier – president and CEO at Universal Studios Japan – said that the pair are “developing groundbreaking Pokémon entertainment at Universal Studios Japan”.

While the specifics of the collaboration have not yet been revealed, it’s a safe bet that the partnership will introduce some new Pokémon-themed rides to the theme park. The Pokémon Company joins Nintendo in being featured within Universal Studios Japan, as Super Nintendo World currently offers a host of Super Mario activities.

Back in July, it was revealed that Super Nintendo World is going to get a Donkey Kong area, which will increase the gaming giant’s size in the park by around 70 per cent, according to Nintendo’s statement. The Donkey Kong expansion is set to open some time in 2024.

Advertisement

In other news, New World has received its very first patch, which aims to set the “groundwork” for server transfers and stop players from avoiding AFK (away from keyboard) detection methods. The patch also fixes a variety of bugs that have been present since launch, including multiple performance issues that were causing crashes and lag.