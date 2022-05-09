‘Unpacking’ is coming to PlayStation consoles really, really soon

The award-winning meditative puzzler Unpacking is coming to both PS4 and PS5 really soon, publisher Humble Games has announced.

Following an announcement earlier this year, it’s now been confirmed that Unpacking is coming to PlayStation tomorrow (May 10).

The game is already available on Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

Announcing the release date in a blog post, artist Tim Dawson wrote that Unpacking is “a game about taking someone’s items out of boxes and learning about that person’s life in the process. People often describe the game as feeling very personal, and we think it is, but personal can mean different things.”

We're excited to announce that Unpacking will be available on the PlayStation Store for #PS4 and #PS5 on May 10th! 📦💜🎮 pic.twitter.com/xvziyNbbQp — Unpacking 📦 Out NOW! (@UnpackingALife) May 6, 2022

“The items are personal to our main character, and let you learn about her and watch her develop over the course of the game. The items often have a personal connection to you, the player, as you encounter things that remind you of your own life or those people you know. And the items are personal to us, the developers, because part of making this game involved drawing on our own experiences and finding ways to add small details where we could.”

The post goes on to explore the real life inspirations behind certain in-game items, such as an alarm clock, pencils and a dragon plush toy.

Unpacking won the Indie Game Of The Year award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, ahead of titles like The Artful Escape, The Forgotten City, and Cruelty Squad.

It also won two awards (Best Narrative and EE Game Of The Year, the only category voted for by the public) at the BAFTA Game Awards and was awarded Best LGBTQ Indie Game Award at the 2022 Gayming Awards.

Advertisement

In other news, it’s been reported that Kanye West wanted to make a video game with Nintendo, with the rapper approaching Shigeru Miyamoto directly.

West approached Miyamota at the 2015 edition of E3 and pitched his Only One game where players took control of Kanye’s late mother Donda as she flew to heaven. West wanted to create the soundtrack as well.