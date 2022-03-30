‘Unpacking’ is coming to PlayStation consoles “soon”

The award-winning meditative puzzler Unpacking is coming to both PS4 and PS5, publisher Humble Games has announced.

In a Tweet, the publisher said “You asked and we heard you loud and clear”, and revealed that it would be “coming soon” to both consoles.

While no specific release date has been set, the game is already available on consoles such as Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch, so it would be safe to assume the wait shouldn’t be too long.

Unpacking won the “Indie Game Of The Year” award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, ahead of titles like The Artful Escape, The Forgotten City, and Cruelty Squad.

Wren Brier, one of the co-creators of Unpacking said about the win: “Thank you! So many amazing indie games came out last year, so it’s mind-blowing to me that of all of them, Unpacking was selected for this honour”.

In NME’s four-star review, Alan Wen said that “While the visuals, music and period items certainly make a tug for nostalgia, it’s the quietly revelatory story of the life whose possessions you’re unpacking, and the joy that it sparks, that makes it one of the best surprises of the year”.

So popular was Unpacking that it inspired a clone that was released on iOS devices, and taken down not long after. The publisher of the clone apologised, saying “the game clearly resembles Unpacking and this resemblance goes way beyond the game title. We messed up and we apologise”.

The developer of Unpacking, Witch Beam, said that “We’re a tiny indie team and even with the success we have achieved, we still don’t have the resources to pursue companies trying to use our game’s distinct look and feel to make a quick buck. We have to rely on storefronts like the App Store to better curate their content”.

