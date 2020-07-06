Unreal Engine 5 will bring “movie-quality” assets to next-gen games

Next-generation consoles will work with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 to integrate “movie-quality assets” into games, claims the company’s chief technology officer Kim Liberi.

“It has been a lifelong dream of mine that real-time computer graphics, and in particular games, can be as believable and realistic as a movie,” said Liberi in an interview with Official PlayStation Magazine UK, as Video Games Chronicle reports.

Liberi mentioned Epic Games’ collaboration with Disney’s The Mandalorian, which used the Unreal Engine for visual effects, as an example of how video games and movies will merge in the future, which he said will be further assisted by the Nanite technology of Unreal Engine 5.

“You can now create environments with full-quality cinematic assets and the engine does all the heavy lifting, resulting in some truly photorealistic results,” said Liberi. The Nanite technology in Unreal Engine 5 will allegedly scale assets in real time without any loss in quality.

“Next-gen graphics and processing power will not only make games more immersive, but will also enable entirely new gameplay concepts that can take advantage of fully dynamic environments and lighting, much-improved physics, smarter AI, and richer multiplayer experiences,” he added.

Epic Games first unveiled the Unreal Engine 5 in May via a real-time PlayStation 5 demo titled Lumen In The Land Of Nanite. Unreal Engine 5 will support the PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, although it will only be available late in 2021.

