Unreleased ‘God Of War Ragnarok’ photo mode gets unlocked by modder

God Of War Ragnarok‘s unfinished photo mode has been accessed by a modder and you’ll be able to make Kratos smile.

The God Of War sequel finally launched on November 9 for PS4 and PS5, and while the game offers players a new story with returning characters, we’ll stay have to wait a while to take in-game screenshots.

However, it looks like the modder Speclizer has managed to uncover the in-development version of the photo mode within the game files and has uploaded a video of it on Twitter (via TheGamer).

Unfinished Photo Mode Unlocked in God of War Ragnarok! #GodofWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/RMOEr8lZWB — Speclizer (@Speclizer_) November 11, 2022

The video shows the modder accessing the settings and “enabling” the photo mode which immediately transitions from gameplay. Like the previous God Of War game, Ragnarok‘s photo mode seems to feature a series of settings to fiddle around with, including ones that allow for camera focal length, filters, frames and character expressions.

The in-development photo mode offers a number of them and even allows the modder to make Kratos smile. It also seems that the character Mimir who hangs around Kratos’ waist in his beheaded form will have facial expressions, but they don’t seem to be ready yet.

Sony Santa Monica had previously confirmed that Ragnarok’s photo mode would not launch with the game and would release at a later time.

“Photo Mode will be coming to God of War Ragnarok after launch – we’ll share more details closer to when we plan to release it,” the developer said back in October. “We can’t wait to see all of your captures once it’s live.”

Elsewhere, a new report has confirmed that God Of War Ragnarok has officially become the series’ biggest launch in the UK after being released less than one week.

In NME‘s four-star review, Jake Tucker said, “God Of War Ragnarok is a good game but never particularly surprising. Shifting the focus onto Atreus’ story feels like a smart move and the universe painted here is as beautiful narratively as it is graphically, but some players may feel like they have ridden this ride before.”

