Unused ‘DuckTales’ song unveiled in NES prototype

A previously unheard song composed for the DuckTales soundtrack on the NES has been discovered inside a development build prototype.

According to The Cutting Room Floor, the early build is from February 5, 1989 – seven months prior to the game’s release.

DuckTales fans will notice some of the final build’s items are missing from the video, such as HP refills and level names, but the biggest difference is the stage select music. The screen replaces the well-known DuckTales game theme with an entirely different take.

TCRF catalogues some of the other key differences, such as on the map screen where they illustrate that “Scrooge’s nephews, the platforms they stand on, the arrow on the map view, and the preview of the level’s treasures haven’t been implemented yet.

“Levels can be re-entered repeatedly after clearing them. Clearing all five levels does not yet trigger the message from Glomgold or take you to the final stage.”

The post also collates information from the February build with that of the later May build and the final edition. Fans can assess the edits made to the dialogue in detail, and listen to changes in musical style throughout the production process.

