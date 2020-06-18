Upcoming horror RPG ‘Othercide’ receives new release date

Indie developer Lightbulb Crew and publisher Focus Home Interactive have announced a release date for the upcoming tactical horror RPG, Othercide.

The new launch date was revealed through a new trailer, which also showcases the game’s turn-based mechanics, unique neo-noir art style and various playable units. Othercide will be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 28.

Watch the trailer for Othercide below.

Advertisement

The teaser also notes that a Nintendo Switch version is “coming soon”, while the pre-order page of the game’s official website gives the handheld port a “Summer 2020” release window. The game can be pre-ordered for PC and Xbox One now at 15 per cent discount.

In Othercide, players will control The Daughters, an army that draw power from the greatest warrior to ever live, in order to defeat the Suffering. According to Lightbulb Crew, players will be forced to “make the toughest decision and sacrifice one [daughter] to heal another – survivors will get stronger, ready to fight the next battle”.

The developer has also described the combat system as “an intricate dance of spectacular actions and counters”, where players must learn to “plan ahead of time and set up impressive chains of abilities to outsmart the enemy”.

In other horror game news, Indie developers Ovid Works and Awaken Realms Digital have announced Nemesis: Distress, a first-person horror multiplayer adaptation of the Nemesis board game. Fans can receive the video game for free by backing the standalone board game expansion, Nemesis Lockdown, on Kickstarter.