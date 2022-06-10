Upcoming indie shooter ‘El Paso, Elsewhere’ has a new trailer

A new trailer for third-person shooter El Paso, Elsewhere has been revealed as part of the Black Voices in Gaming Summer Game Fest showcase.

This comes following its one-minute announcement trailer last year. The game can be wishlisted on Steam, with developer Xalavier Nelson Jr. describing it on Twitter as being “the throwback future of slow-mo shooters.”

The trailer showcases the protagonist doing slow-motion dives in the vein of Max Payne, set to a hip-hop soundtrack. Unlike Max Payne, however, players will be shooting at supernatural enemies as opposed to gangsters.

You can see the trailer below:

Delighted to present your next glimpse of EL PASO, ELSEWHERE as part of the Black Voices in Gaming showcase for Summer Games Fest. This is the throwback future of slow-mo shooters.

Coming 2023.

Wishlist on Steam (every bit helps 🐺).https://t.co/7qtjRirGnC pic.twitter.com/RBjn2N4IGV — Xalavier Nelson Jr. (@WritNelson) June 8, 2022

Visually, it almost looks reminiscent to a ’90s PlayStation title, with blocky character models and low-resolution textures. Although the lighting effects look more modernised and sharper than what you’d see in retro 3D games.

The description on the game’s Steam page reads: “El Paso, Elsewhere is a supernatural neo-noir third-person shooter. Hunt werewolves, fallen angels, and other damned creatures in a vivid slow motion love letter to action classics. Fight your way through a reality-shifting motel, floor by bloody floor. Save the victims of Draculae, lord of the vampires. Destroy the villain you loved–even if it means dying yourself.”

The game is by developer Strange Scaffold, which is known for An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator. Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator earned an excellent four-out-of-five-star score from NME; “A masterclass of economic game design in more ways than one; a trading simulator brimming with all the excitement and personality of an action game.”

Currently, only a PC version of El Paso, Elsewhere has been announced, with the game being slated for a 2023 release.

