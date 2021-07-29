Upcoming RPG ‘Crimson Desert’ delayed indefinitely

Crimson Desert, the upcoming fantasy RPG from Pearl Abyss, has been delayed – and with no updated release date, it could be for quite some time.

Originally slated for winter 2021, developer Pearl Abyss has since delayed the project.

“Since Crimson Desert‘s gameplay trailer reveal last year, the response we received from the community has been a huge source of encouragement for our team,” said the studio in an official statement.

Advertisement

“We are currently hard at work developing Crimson Desert, which is rapidly evolving with new adventures and exciting experiences.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYQRBqqpV3M

“However, we have decided that we need to dedicate more time to adding new ideas for an even deeper, more enriching game.”

No new release date has been confirmed.

Interestingly, it looks as though the release has been delayed in favour of adding more to the already ambitious RPG. After debuting at last year’s Game Awards ceremony, Crimson Desert was praised for its impressive gameplay trailer.

Featuring visceral combat, a large-scale world and highly detailed characters, the Crimson Desert trailer was a huge hit. And if Pearly Abyss can deliver on the promise of this popular trailer, then Crimson Desert could end up being a huge hit.

Advertisement

Adding even more to Crimson Desert sounds like a huge undertaking. And with work from home affecting studios worldwide since the start of the pandemic, it looks as though Pearl Abyss has its work cut out.

Meanwhile, Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis leads Amazon prime Gaming’s freebies this month, with several other offerings available right now.

Elsewhere, Naraka: Bladepoint, the 60-player battle royale due to launch on Steam, will be heading to consoles soon – with PS5 gameplay footage released.