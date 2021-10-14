Upcoming sci-fi game ‘The Invincible’ gets a new trailer

The Invincible, a new sci-fi game based on the classic novel by Stanislaw Lem, just got its gripping first teaser trailer.

Starward Industries, who has been adapting the 1964 novel into its own video game, announced that The Invincible will arrive in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The new trailer gives us our first glimpse of how this classic sci-fi tale retains its retro-futuristic charm.

One of the first novels to explore the concept of nanobots, which author Stanislaw Lem referred to as necroevolution, was The Invincible – a science fiction classic.

Following the story of an interstellar spacecraft that is stranded on an inhospitable planet known as Regis III, the novel explores the relationship between different kinds of life forms and their places within the universe.

“Set in a distant galaxy on the mysterious planet, Regis III, players will take on the role of scientist, Dr. Yasna, and can look forward to multiple story paths and endings in this cinematic adventure thriller,” reads the official press release.

Although The Invincible game looks set to adapt this tale, it’s unclear how closely this will follow the source material. Following the progress of Yasna – a female astronaut stranded on the surface of Regis III – it looks as though we’re in for some twists and turns.

“The story takes place in an alternative retro-future timeline, where digital technology has not been invented. Although humanity uses analogue technology, it has conquered vast amounts of planets and ventured into many other galaxies thanks to it.”

The retro-futuristic aesthetic on display here is a wonderful reminder of what’s so great about those old sci-fi stories. Reminiscent of The Outer Worlds, albeit with a slightly grittier style, The Invincible looks to be an interesting take on the survival genre.

