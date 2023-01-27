NewsGaming News

Uri Geller apologises to Pokémon TCG fans as Kadabra returns after 22 year lawsuit

"I admit I was a fool"

By JJ Nattrass
Uri Geller was responsible for Kadabra going missing from Pokemon Trading Cards. Credit: Getty Images
Uri Geller has apologised to Pokémon fans after having Kadabra banned from the Pokémon Trading Card Game for 22 years.

The illusionist and magician sued The Pokémon Company in 2000, claiming Kadabra was an unofficial likeness of him. At the time, the BBC reported that Geller stated: “Nintendo turned me into an evil, occult Pokémon character. Nintendo stole my identity by using my name and my signature image.”

Geller has become synonymous with spoon bending through the use of his mental ‘abilities’. Kadabra is the second stage of the Abra evolution, the precursor to Alakazam. Geller took exception to the Pokémon who is often pictured carrying a spoon – believing it to be a riff on his image. The last print of a Kadabra card (see below) was made in 2002.

The illusionist and magician sued The Pokémon Company in 2000 over its use of Kadabra in its Trading Card Game. CREDIT: Alamy

However, it seems that Geller has now had a change of heart regarding Kadabra. Speaking to PokeBeach Geller is quoted as saying: “I’m pleased Pokemon fans are excited to see Kadabra return to the card game. I want to thank the Pokemon fans who reached out to me over the years, including the ones from PokeBeach, who kept contacting me.

“It was you and my granddaughters that got me to change my mind. Now we can all see Kadabra reunited with the original Pokemon in the card game this summer. I admit I was a fool. It was a devastating mistake for me to sue Pokemon. Forgive me.”

Geller later posted a video recap of the story on his own social media, saying he “released” The Pokémon Company from the ban on the card. The video can be seen further on down the page.

Kadabra’s card is due to be put back into print and circulation with the The Pokémon Card 151 set. The set is believed to have a released date of June 16, 2023.

The Pokémon Trading Card game is no stranger to a good plot twist, with some cards now commanding price-tags of a million dollars and above. Earlier on this month it was reported that stores in Japan were being hit in a series of robberies in order to obtain Pokémon cards.

According to Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department, a store in Machida had 60 Pokémon and other collectible cards worth 8.5million yen (£52,980) stolen in early December.

