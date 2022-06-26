‘V Rising’ endgame to introduce Dracula and ‘Game Of Thrones’ style conflict

V Rising developers at Stunlock Studios have unveiled what players can expect from the hugely popular survival game’s endgame.

Game director Peter Ilves and creative director Martin Lövgren spoke with content creators Asmongold and Rich Campbell in an interview on June 24 about the upcoming state of V Rising’s endgame, and what players can expect (transcription via PCGamesN).

“Our ambition is to bring back Dracula,” said Ilves. “What is his role, will you be able to challenge him, will you be able to become Dracula in the endgame, will you be sitting on the Throne of Darkness?”

Ilves added the team has been “really intrigued” by these questions, and that Dracula coming back will be “some sort of big event.”

Lövgren then added that “Dracula isn’t just the endgame,” saying that “his effects on the world will be notable even in the early game. His impact will be something you experience throughout the journey.”

When players reach the endgame, there will be groups vying for control, which Ilves said will have “Game Of Thrones vibes going on”. Exactly when all of these endgame additions will arrive remains to be seen.

Back in May Stunlock also unveiled what version 1.0 of V Rising will include, with more loot, weapons and stability improvements coming when the game fully launches.

“Our mission will be to find out what is most important to our players and how to take V Rising to the next level,” explained Stunlock. “We currently plan to work on more extensive updates rather than run for frequent smaller patches and minor changes. It’s too early to tell when the first bigger V Rising content patch will arrive, as we will give it the time to make sure it brings something new to the experience. This will require more patience from you as a fan!”

