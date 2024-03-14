Early access hit ‘V Rising’ gets a full release date for PC

V Rising, a gothic vampire role-playing game, is finally getting a full launch after two years in early access.

V Rising‘s full release will be coming to PC on May 8, and PS5 sometime in 2024, with the PC release coming almost two full years after its initial early access debut in May 2022.

This is the first time the game will arrive on consoles. Additionally, its full release will add a new biome, more cosmetics, a renewed spell system in the early game, and a climactic end to the vampire fledgling’s story.

Advertisement

For those yet to play, V Rising is a top-down multiplayer role-playing game. Players begin as a vampire awoken from a hundred-year slumber, and are soon tasked with building a castle, hunting for blood in nearby settlements, and dealing with other players on their server.

Hunting at night is essential, as standing in the sun will burn the vampires. Fortunately, players can heal by feeding on the blood of animals and other living creatures, extending their hunting into the day.

V Rising quickly became a hit after its initial early-access launch in May 2022, selling over half a million copies on Steam in just a few days. It was among the top ten games on the platform, alongside juggernauts such as Counter-Strike, Dota 2, and PUBG.

For fans of the game who aren’t keen on the multiplayer aspects, developer Stunlock Studios added an offline mode as well as local LAN servers, meaning people can just play with their friends. There is also a mod that adds both first and third-person cameras, meaning players can abandon the top-down view the vanilla game has.

In other news, British-Malaysian stand-up comedian and writer Phil Wang has been announced as the host for this year’s BAFTA Games Awards ceremony, which will be broadcast via YouTube, X, and Twitch on April 11, 2024.