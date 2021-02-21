Valheim has broken a new round of concurrent sales and units sold records in its third week.

Iron Gate‘s Viking-themed survival and crafting game has now sold over 3million copies since its launch into early access on February 2.

In a news post made on February 19 on Steam, Iron Gate once again related their sales to history by saying that the amount of players now equates to “74,319 longhouses stuffed with Vikings singing songs and celebrating victory with some great tasting mead.”

Sales have continued to climb, as the Valheim hit 2million copies sold less than a week ago.

Over 423,000 players were online simultaneously, breaking the game’s previous record of 350,000 which was set last week. The current record for concurrent players is held by PUBG, which has a peak of 3,236,027 concurrent players.

The game also sports over 60,000 ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ reviews on steam which puts the game in the 78th slot for Steam’s top 250 best reviewed games of all time.

Much of the game’s success is owed to content creators on Twitch and YouTube streaming the game. As per the news post, the Iron Gate team note that “over 20 million hours of gameplay” have been watched by fans.

The game is currently the 7th most streamed game on Twitch, which puts ahead of viewer favourites such as Dota 2, Minecraft, and Rust.

Writing about the game’s success on NME, Jordan Oloman said: “The basic survival gameplay is so good that you actively forget about the grand scheme of things and just enjoy the moment.”