‘Valheim’ Hearth and Home update is changing food mechanics

Iron Gate’s Valheim update – called Hearth and Home – will rework the food system to give more focused buffs for certain items.

Valheim’s Hearth and Home update has been in the works for a while, and while its main appeal was the new options for decoration and personalising your handcrafted homes, new details have emerged about how it will also be changing up the food system.

Soon food will have icons next to them that indicate what sort of buffs it will give. A red icon means it will improve health, a yellow one means that it will improve stamina, and a white one will improve both evenly. Each item currently gives a different amount of stamina and health, but the new system will allow players to maximise what they choose to improve.

The food bar is also being removed and instead will be replaced by icons with timers. The timers will show how long the item has left before needing replenishment and will begin flashing when the timer is at half.

Excited for #Valheim Hearth & Home? Here’s a little sneak peek of what we’ve been working on in terms of the food system!

Practically this means that if players want to go out and gather a large amount of wood before building a mead hall, they will want to evaluate their food choices. Focusing on stamina boosting foods will allow players to gather more resources and build more rapidly at the expense of having little health in case of an ambush.

If a player is taking on one of Valheim’s bosses, they may want to bolster their health with as much food as they can. However, certain fights will require some extra stamina, especially if using bows or two-handed weapons. It is also teased that choosing between stamina and health will further impact your combat style.

