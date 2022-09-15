‘Valheim’ is coming to PC Game Pass later this month

Viking survival game Valheim is coming to PC Game Pass in September, ahead of it launching on Xbox consoles next year.

“We’re not trolling when we say that Valheim is coming to PC Game Pass on September 29, but there WILL be Trolls,” shared the subscription service’s official Twitter account.

Xbox announced that Valheim was coming to game pass in June, but had not shared an exact date until now. The Early Access PC game was a huge hit in 2021, and hit 6million players in just over a month.

For anyone who’s yet to play the popular survival game, Valheim is “a brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players set in a procedurally-generated world inspired by Norse mythology,” as described by the game’s Steam page. “Craft powerful weapons, construct longhouses, and slay mighty foes to prove yourself to Odin!”

Developer Iron Gate Studio is currently working on bringing Valheim to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, where it’s expected to launch in spring 2023.

Since announcing the port, Iron Gate Studio has confirmed that Xbox and PC versions of the game will include full cross-play support, meaning players across all platforms will be able to play together. However, Iron Gate shared that it’s “a bit unclear” as to whether Xbox and PC progress can be synced.

“Since its launch we’ve wanted to make Valheim as accessible to as many people as possible – regardless of what platform they’re playing on – and it’s so satisfying to see everyone’s hard work come to fruition with these Microsoft and Xbox announcements,” shared Albert Säfström, the vice president of publishing at Coffee Stain – Valheim‘s publisher.

Earlier in the year, Valheim received a major Mountains update, which added a new dungeon, more enemies, and extra loot for players to find.

