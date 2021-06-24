‘Valheim’ monsters now aggressively target structures

Iron Gate Studios has released a new patch for Valheim that makes monsters more likely to attack structures, with a new blob event also added.

While players wait for the recently delayed Hearth and Home update, Iron Gate Studios has been working hard to ensure Valheim is as stable as possible. The latest patch makes some small changes and fixes.

The most impactful change is that monster AI has been tweaked. Now enemies will aggressively focus on destroying structures when they are unable to attack players directly.

The “long forgotten blob event [is now] enabled”. The patch notes don’t say what this is, but it’s likely a large number of poisonous blobs attacking players or their carefully crafted homestead.

Two more AI changes are included in Valheim’s patch notes. Now gredwarfs can throw better, and AI fleeing has been tweaked to stop bosses running away from players. Valheim has also received a maypole that can be constructed in celebration of midsummer.

Players have been eagerly awaiting the long-promised Heath and Home update. However, this was delayed to Q3 2021 as Iron Gate had not prepared for the large influx of players at launch.

“Our priority has been to make the current experience as stable as possible, and this has meant new content has taken a backseat. To put it clearly, we haven’t been able to focus all of our resources on Hearth & Home until May.”

Iron Gate had initially planned to release four updates for Valheim over 2021 on PC, but the current roadmap has been removed and priority has shifted to fixing the game players already have. A new roadmap will be released and will be much smaller, it will focus on the Mistlands updates directly after Hearth and Home is completed.