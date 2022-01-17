‘Valheim’ player lovingly recreates Kaer Trolde from ‘The Witcher’

One Valheim player has rebuilt the port city of Kaer Trolde from The Witcher 3, a port city that shares the Viking game’s Norse roots.

As spotted by PCGamesN, Reddit user m3k6c9hl has shared some screenshots of their work to rebuild Kaer Trolde in Valheim.

To match its appearance in The Witcher 3, m3k6c9hl has built Kaer Trolde high into the side of a snowy mountain.

As well as looking gorgeous, the recreation of Kaer Trolde serves a functional purpose in Valheim. The fortress is made of stone and looks incredibly well fortified, meaning that hostile mobs across the world of Valheim will have a difficult time storming the keep during some of the game’s base defence events.

A full set of screenshots from the build “so far” is available on this Reddit post, and they do a great job at showing off Kaer Trolde’s beautiful vistas and functional nature. As well as showcasing Kaer Trolde’s pretty views from the top of its mountain biome, the screenshots also show that the interior is faithfully decorated to match the insides of Kaer Trolde – this means there’s a vast feasting hall with food, tables, and plenty of cooking appliances. As Valheim rewards players for maintaining a high comfort level in their base, it’s likely that this faithful reconstruction of Kaer Trolde is a great place for players to relax between hunting for resources and killing bosses.

Interestingly, The Witcher 3‘s Kaer Trolde shares Valheim‘s Norse setting. The city is located in Skellige, which (like Valheim) is inspired by Viking culture and mythology.

In other news, Black Matter Games has discussed how Team17’s acquisition of Hell Let Loose will affect the game’s development in a lengthy post. The studio says that it will be able to “push the quality and quantity of content” further now that it has a “larger, dedicated team”.