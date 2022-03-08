‘Valheim’ publisher Coffee Stain donates £207k to Ukraine relief

Coffee Stain Studios, the publisher behind hits like Valheim and Satisfactory, is donating £207,000 ($250,000) to charities that are aiming to provide aid to those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement posted on both Twitter and Instagram, the studio said that “Right now, millions of innocent people are suffering as a report of the needless, senseless war in Ukraine. Our hearts go out to all who have been affected.”

Coffee Stain explained it would be donating the money to support the important work of Save the Children and the Red Cross, which is providing aid to people affected in Ukraine. The studio also added that “We would like to urge anyone who can to join us in supporting the cause by donating to Save the Children, the Red Cross, or a charity of your choosing.”

The developer and publisher is actually a subsidiary of Embracer Group, which is a major media holding company that acquired several defunct publishers such as THQ. Embracer Group itself previously donated one million US dollars to charities such as SOS Children’s Villages, ACT Alliance, and the Red Cross on February 28, with the Group CEO, Lars Wingefors matching the donation with another million dollars that was aimed to support employees and contractors impacted by the invasion.

Coffee Stain isn’t the first company in the games industry to lend support for the crisis, with Take-Two stopping business with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, which followed on from Epic Games also halting sales in Russia, as well.

Elsewhere, PlayStation stopped sales of Gran Turismo 7 in Russia, and Microsoft announced that it would be halting all sales in Russia, with company president Brad Smith accusing the country of committing cyberattacks that “violate the Geneva Convention”.