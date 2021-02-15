Valheim has set a record with its latest concurrent player count, pushing it into the top 10 on Steam with a peak of over 350,000 players.

The survival game has not yet had a full month on Steam, launching on February 2 of this year in Early Access. Despite a short run, Valheim has already become the third most played game on Steam, with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 ahead of it.

With more than 350,000 concurrent players, Valheim has already been downloaded more than a million times in the few days it has been available. More simultaneous players are logging in to the game than PUBG, which has a peak of 3,236,027 concurrent players.

Speaking about the one million downloads achievement, developers Iron Gate said in a blog post: “This week may go down as the fastest, most powerful and biggest ever Viking invasion witnessed in human history.

“Not only have we surpassed our first huge milestone together, but the way you have all rallied your weapons and embraced Valheim has been incredible.”

The reviews for Valheim are tallied at ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ on Steam, despite a potential game-breaking ‘world destroyer’ bug that Iron Gate are yet to fix, according to GamesRadar. The bug seems to impact players’ characters and worlds, resetting them if progress isn’t reliably backed up, or if the game is exited by pressing Alt+F4.