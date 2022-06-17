NewsGaming News ‘Valheim’ will have cross-play support when it comes to Xbox By Adam Cook 17th June 2022 During the Summer Games Fest it’s been announced that Valheim is coming to Xbox and Windows Store on PC, both via Game Pass, and now we also know it’ll support cross-play. Watch More Microsoft makes commitment to Activision Blizzard union neutrality ‘Metro 2033’ author has been put on the Russian government wanted list ‘Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’ Q&A studio votes to unionise France is banning English gaming phrases to preserve language purity EA tells employees it won’t make a statement over abortion rights ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ studio wins bid to unionise