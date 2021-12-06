Valkyrae wishes “creepy” viewers would stop sexualising her

YouTube streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has voiced frustration with “creepy” viewers, who prevent her from doing certain non-gaming videos due to sexualising her.

As spotted by Dexerto, the topic was brought up when a viewer asked Hofstetter when she would stream another workout routine.

After claiming that she wouldn’t do another workout stream “unless I’m in a full-blown onesie”, Hoftstetter stressed that “people still sexualise that”.

Advertisement

“I did a charity stream like two years ago, and I threw my back out a little bit. Just a little bit, and I was in a onesie, and it didn’t matter [to these viewers]. They took it to disgusting forums anyway,” explained Valkyrae.

You can see her discuss the issue below.

The issues weren’t limited to her workout stream, as Valkyrae said that even content posted outside of streams – such as photos of her working out – were subject to being sexualised.

“There are some really creepy people, and there are some people that made a Reddit specifically just to talk really disgustingly about my Instagram photos.

Advertisement

“That’s not even the worst of it. I’ve seen it all – everyone has. All my streamer friends have seen it all, there’s worse things than that.”

Overall, Hofstetter says that being sexualised by these viewers puts her off doing things like workout streams, she doesn’t “want [those viewers] making it something gross”.

“I wish they weren’t like that. I just want them to stop so that I can do these things again.”

Hofstetter sums up the issue as “a major con with being on the internet like this,” but adds that “there’s a lot of pros” to her position as a content creator.

In other news, Fortnite has finally made the long-awaited jump to Unreal Engine 5. Fans can likely expect an improvement to the battle royale’s performance and appearance.