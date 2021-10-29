‘Valorant’ announces Episode 3, Act 3 Battlepass and new character Chamber

Riot Games has revealed details of Episode 3, Act 3 Battlepass for Valorant as well as new character Chamber.

Running for ten weeks from November 2, Episode 3, Act 3 Battlepass will cost 1000VP and give players access to various weapon skins, gun buddy’s and sprays. There will also be multiple free items in the free tier.

Sean Marino, Associate Art Director said: “With this Battlepass, we wanted to celebrate the end-of-year traditions like Halloween, the New Year, and the winter holidays. Players will see a lot of items that reference these holidays.”

Advertisement

As well as the new Battlepass, Valorant players will also be able to get their hands on new character Chamber from mid-November when patch 3.10 launches. Chamber is “a well-dressed and well-armed French weapons designer. He leverages his custom arsenal to hold the line and pick off enemies from afar, with a contingency built for every plan.”

“We started by thinking about different ways to approach the Sentinel role,” said Character Producer, John Goscicki about the development of Chamber.

“Early on, our thought process wrapped around the idea of ‘someone that bunkers down, and holds a location by getting frags.’ As we worked on Chamber, the evolution of someone who can hold down a site with an array of weapons emerged. Between your loadout, his pistol/ult, and gadgets, a player should be able to hold down a location—but it’s up to you to use the tools correctly and creatively.”

“We took a lot of inspiration from the archetype of ‘the gentleman assassin’, continued Goscicki.

Advertisement

“As we dove deeper into creating Chamber, it became clear that his gameplay revolved around highly lethal, pinpoint accuracy. That feeling was the core of his thematic: the idea that the distance of the shot, the breeze in the wind, the type of powder in the ammo, all these fine details must be taken into account to land the perfect hit.

“A person like that would care about the finer things in life as well—from the cut of his vest, to the color of the threading, and how shoes would bring the whole outfit together. The perfect shot must be as immaculate as the look.”

Usually new characters are launched alongside a new act but Goscicki recently explained why Chamber has been delayed. “Sometimes the last ten per cent of work really brings together the previous 90 per cent of work,” he said in a blog post.