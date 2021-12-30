‘Valorant’ game director Joe Ziegler leaving game team

Riot Games has announced that Valorant game director Joe Ziegler is leaving the game’s development team.

Ziegler has also revealed that Andy Ho, a senior director on Valorant, will be taking over the game direction role. Zeigler added that he “won’t be far from the team and they’ll always have my support”.

“It is with a heart full of gratitude and a deep excitement that I come to you today with news,” wrote Ziegler. “After eight years of working on Valorant, building it from the ground up with a team of dedicated and passionate developers who’ve worked tirelessly to serve you all with the respect and admiration that you deserve, I am giving up the mantle of game director of the Valorant tac-shooter to my good friend, Andy Ho.

“Andy is someone who I am proud to say has put many years of his own into Valorant, and whose personal dedication to deliver to the highest standards inspires all who work with him,” he continued. “He has my full faith and trust that he will continue to grow and evolve Valorant year-over-year to become even better than what I could imagine it to be. As for me, I’ll be starting something new (*wink, secrets…) in the hopes that we can even scratch the surface of the amazing impact Valorant has already had so far.”

Ziegler has been at Riot Games since 2010, and he’s staying to work on something currently unannounced. He started as a game designer at the studio before making his way up the ladder to senior game director in April of this year (according to his LinkedIn).

He is also credited with coming up with the initial idea for the game, with development starting around 2014.

