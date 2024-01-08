‘Valorant’ gets first new weapon since launch

Riot Games has confirmed a new weapon will be coming to Valorant as part of a new update.

The Outlaw is a high impact, double-barreled sniper rifle that will cost players 2400 credits. It can fire two shots before a lengthy reload, but players can shoot both of those shots without needing to descope.

According to various players who’ve been able to try out The Outlaw in early access, the new sniper rifle has a very high wall penetration and is placed between The Marshall and The Operator in the pre-round item shop.

Advertisement

“We felt there was a gap in the arsenal that could be filled between the Marshal and Operator in terms of power and price, and we wanted more options to support the sniper playstyle,” said Nick Smith, Game Designer II and Sal Garozzo, Game Design Architect via Forbes. “The Outlaw has a blend of elements from both the Marshal and Operator while introducing a few new elements of its own. With that in mind, we wanted to ensure that all of the sniper rifles have their own unique strengths and weaknesses.”

VALORANT Outlaw Sniper Showcase pic.twitter.com/ApAFuRyCKg — Valorant News & Updates (@valormarket) January 5, 2024

The Outlaw is also the first new weapon Riot Games have introduced to Valorant since the free-to-play first-person tactical hero shooter was released in 2020. It’s due for release January 9, as part of the Episode 8 Act 1 update.

The new update will also bring with it a new battle pass for 1000 points. 15 items will be available as rewards, while premium users can earn up to 40 rewards including featured melee weapon Guardrail Hammer. Multiple sprays, gun buddies and the long-awaited Kuronami skin bundle will also be made available alongside a revamped take on the Icebox map.

“Icebox is back with a few changes. Our goal with these changes are to add value and impact” reads the patch notes. The updated map rotation will be: Icebox, Lotus, Sunset, Breeze, Ascent, Bind, Split.

Advertisement

In other news, Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke has taken to social media to tell fans the follow-up to Baldur’s Gate 3 is “not what you think” it is. Despite the update, he confirmed that “It’ll be quite some time before we talk about this [officially]”.