‘Valorant’ introduces new stealthy agent Yoru in Episode 2

Riot Games have announced Yoru, the 14th agent for Valorant.

The second episode of Valorant is due on the on January 12. It will come with a battlepass, and a cosmetic skin pack, the “Run-It-Back Bundle” as well as new agent Yoru.

Yoru, an Infiltrator Duellist who specialises in stealthy misdirection and movement, made his debut in the RETAKE cinematic, below:

Advertisement

The champion was initially teased back in December 2020. Valorant’s character producer John Goschicki hinted in a blog post that the character would be a Duelist for players who prefer being “lurkers” and Yoru’s abilities bear this out.

As an agent, Yoru is designed to focus on sneaking and infiltration, and using abilities and traps to confuse enemies.

His abilities are as follows:

C – Fakeout: Equip an echo that mimics footsteps when activated Fire to activate and send the echo forward, Alt Fire to place an echo in place, Use the inactive Echo to send it forward.

Advertisement

E – Gatecrash: Equip to harness a rift tether Fire to send the tether out moving forward, Alt Fire to place a tether in place, Activate to teleport to the tether’s location.

Q – Blindside: Equip to rip an unstable dimensional fragment from reality. Fire to throw the fragment, activating a flash that winds up once it collides with a hard surface in the world.

X – Dimensional Rift: Equip a mask that can see between dimensions. Fire to drift into Yoru’s dimension, unable to be affected or seen by enemies from the outside.

Episode 2 Act 1 will also see the introduction of the Run-It-Back weapon skin bundle, which will feature popular skins from previous iterations of the shop, including the Oni Phantom, Prime Spectre, and Spline Operator.